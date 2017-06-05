38 New Movies and TV Shows You Can Binge on Netflix in June

If your idea of a great Summer includes less lounging on the beach and more lounging on the couch, Netflix has you covered. The streaming service has plenty of incredible movies and TV shows on hand already, but June’s arrival also means the addition of some brand spankin’ new titles. From watching tiny animated versions of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake do their thing in Trolls, to the highly anticipated new season of Orange Is the New Black, your Netflix addiction is about to get kicked up a notch. Take a look at what’s being added ahead.

