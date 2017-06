We wait all year for Summer to come around, but the truth is, it’s the most fleeting time of year. To make sure you capture the essence of the season before it slips away again, we’ve created a bucket list of the most classic must-take photos you should snap of your kids.

Scroll through for 30 photos that you should take of your kids this Summer (and every Summer!).

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Must-Take-Summer-Family-Photos-18195707

