21 Times Asahd Khaled, a Baby, Was Cooler Than You, a Grown Adult

Asahd Khaled may only be 8 months old, but he’s already living one hell of a life. As the beloved first son of DJ Khaled and longtime partner Nicole Tuck, Asahd has already been exposed to a world of lavish vacations, glittery red carpets, and really nice sneakers. In his short time on Earth, Asahd has filmed a music video with Rihanna, stunted at the MTV Movie Awards, rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, and given a talk show interview (sort of). When will your fave ever? Whether he’s lounging in a hot tub or producing hit albums, this baby boy is going places.

43062008

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Asahd-Khaled-Cute-Pictures-43663734

Share

More Celebrity News: