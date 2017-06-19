19 Snaps That Serve Up Ultimate Outfit Inspiration For Your Next Vacation

If you’re counting down the days until you jet off to an island and can’t wait to whip out that suitcase, we’ve rounded up the most gorgeous — and smartest! — outfit inspiration from our favorite fashion influencers, saving you any trouble you might encounter when packing.

As for those shrugging off the thought of a luxurious vacation? Don’t turn away just yet. You might not have a getaway in the works, but that doesn’t mean a few of these stylish shots won’t help you pack your bag the next time you do. Plus, who doesn’t love to take a virtual trip through colorful, culture-filled snaps?

Whether you’re more of a beach gal or a bohemian queen who loves the heat of the desert, there’s a location here that’ll totally charm you and speak to your fashion-loving soul. Read on for 11 different locales that invite you to transform your look or at least try out a new silhouette, even if it’s just on the streets of your hometown.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/What-Wear-Vacation-37441686

