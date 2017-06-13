13 Photos That Prove Malia Obama Is Slowly Morphing Into Michelle

It’s a scary moment when you look down at your outfit only to realize, wait — wait a minute — you’re dressed just like your mom. But if said mom happens to be Michelle Obama, fashion icon to women everywhere, it’s not such a raw deal. In fact, that’s something her daughter Malia should truly take as a compliment, as comparisons between the two ladies have flooded the Internet.

And after browsing through pics of the 18-year-old ourselves, it’s increasingly obvious: Michelle’s chic and ladylike fashion sense has definitely rubbed off on the eldest Obama child. Take a look at how many times Malia proved she got it from her mama, and hope that these two start sharing clothes sometime in the near future.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Malia-Michelle-Obama-Wearing-Similar-Clothes-38223195

