12 Insanely Relatable Cartoons About Life as a New Mom

So much happens in those first few weeks as a new mom that you often find yourself saying, “Why didn’t anyone tell me it’d be like this?!” The truth is, even with all the warnings, there’s just no way to truly prepare someone for parenthood. No one knows that better than Corinne de Vries and Ingebritt her Veld, two Dutch women who became first-time moms around the same time.

Corinne, a blogger, and Ingebritt, an illustrator, decided to team up to create cartoons that encapsulated the oh-so-relatable “things only moms know” — from pooping during delivery to being relieved that the baby spit up on you . . . not the bedspread.

With the series, the two creative parents hope to “depict the reality of motherhood, with all the — sometimes literally — painful, funny, and loving moments.”

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Funny-New-Mom-Cartoons-43609564

Share

More Celebrity News: