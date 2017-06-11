11 Unexpected Perks of Being Pregnant Over the Summer

As soon as someone realizes that you’re going to be pregnant over the Summer, they feel the impulsive need to declare how miserable your third trimester is going to be. While it’s true (but not very nice of them to point out) that the swelling and sweating that come along with the heat isn’t a fantastic feeling when you’re nearing your due date, spending your Summer pregnant can actually have some great benefits. From the unlimited hours you can spend in the pool to ease your aching body to the endless supply of fresh produce and cold ice cream to satisfy your cravings, being pregnant during the hotter months isn’t as bad as you might think. Check out these 11 unexpected perks of rocking a baby bump during the Summer.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Benefits-Being-Pregnant-Summer-41666856

Share

More Celebrity News: