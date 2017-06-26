100 of the Most Popular Greek Baby Names

Congratulations, you have a baby on the way! Now for the fun part: choosing a name. There are so many beautiful ones out there, but if you’re looking for a way to honor your Greek heritage or if you have a passion for Greek mythology and civilization, then look no further than this list. According to BabyCenter, these are the 100 most popular names with Greek origins over the past few years.

Boys

Adonis

Alex

Alexander

Andy

Angel

Athena

Chris

Christopher

Cole

Colin

Damian

Damon

Deacon

Dennis

Dorian

Elias

Filip

George

Hector

Jase

Jason

Jayce

Jaylen

Karl

Kasen

Leonel

Luca

Lukas

Melanie

Milo

Myles

Nick

Nico

Nicolas

Nikolai

Orion

Peter

Philip

Phoenix

Pierce

Sebastian

Stephen

Steven

Theodore

Timothy

Titus

Tom

Tommy

Xander

Zander

Girls

Alex

Alexa

Alexandra

Alexandria

Alyssa

Anastasia

Angel

Arianna

Callie

Chloe

Ciara

Cora

Eleanor

Elena

Ellie

Evangeline

Genesis

Georgia

Harmony

Iris

Ivy

Kaia

Kate

Katie

Katherine

Kayla

Kaylee

Lena

Lexi

Lilah

Lily

Lydia

Madelyn

Maggie

Mariah

Mariam

Melody

Mya

Nicholas

Nicole

Olivia

Penelope

Phoebe

Sophia

Sophie

Stella

Talia

Thea

Vanessa

Zoe

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Greek-Baby-Names-43641125

