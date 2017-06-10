10 Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up Before Getting Married

Hey, sometimes you need a break! While it may not be the most common tactic, many famous long-term relationships have proven to be made stronger after a split — even royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton took a break from their relationship before getting married in the biggest, most lavish ceremony of our time. They’ll likely tell you that there’s nothing wrong with taking a timeout from your relationship to figure things out, get your priorities straight, and be reminded of just how much you love someone. Keep reading to see the high-profile pairs who broke up before ultimately tying the knot.

42258269

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Celebrities-Who-Broke-Up-Before-Getting-Married-36904255

Share

More Celebrity News: