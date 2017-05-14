Zac Efron Admits He Gets Hazed by His Baywatch Costars: ‘I’m Not Cool, Nor Do I Think I’m Cool’

Zac Efron may have gotten ridiculously buff for his upcoming role in Baywatch, but that doesn’t mean he gets any special treatment from his costars off-screen.

In the film’s newest trailer, Efron’s character is continuously “hazed” by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s character, an occurrence the 29-year-old actor says he is quite familiar with.

When asked at Saturday’s South Beach premiere of the new film if he’s ever been hazed by his costars when the cameras stop rolling at, Efron tells PEOPLE, “Absolutely. I’ve probably been hazed more than anybody.”

“People think that I think I’m cool, so they haze me,” Efron explains. He adds with a laugh, “Then they realize I’m not cool, nor do I think I’m cool, and then eventually it stops. Or it keeps going, and it’s going to be a never-ending cycle.”

It comes as no surprise that Efron’s Neighbors costar Seth Rogan was — and continues to be — one of the worst offenders.

“Seth Rogan still goes for it,” he reveals. “But, it’s actually kind of a compliment — he’s like my hero, so even being hazed by him is fun.”

WATCH: EW‘s Top 10 Rom-Com Movie Moments

One person who does think the High School Musical star is cool? Baywatch legend David Hasselhoff.

“Zac came down on the set the day we were shooting and said, ‘What is the secret to Baywatch?’ and I said, ‘Heart, humor, action and just be cool.’ And you know what? He’s got it,” Hasselhoff tells PEOPLE.

Efron walked the red carpet on Saturday night alongside Hasselhoff, Johnson, Priyanka Chopra and rumored girlfriend Alexandra Daddario.

Baywatch hits theaters May 25.

Via: http://people.com/movies/zac-efron-talks-getting-hazed-by-co-stars-says-im-not-cool/

