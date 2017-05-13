You’re Just a Bobby Pin Away From the Cat Eye of Your Dreams

A post shared by BIANCA ALCÁZAR (@beautybybda) on May 2, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Beauty enthusiasts will seemingly never stop finding ways to make applying eyeliner a precise process that can be easily replicated. In fact, with eyeliner hacks using tweezers or tape, people have pretty much gotten it down to a science . . . but there’s always room for more tips and tricks!

On Instagram, Bianca Alcázar demonstrated how she uses a bobby pin to create the perfect cat eye. For starters, she recommends you remove the plastic little ends on the tips of the styling accessory, then apply eyeliner to the side of the pin’s v-shaped prongs. After finding the right angle for her eye shape, she presses the eyeliner-coated pin onto the outer edge of her eye. This leaves behind a clean outline that she fills in and extends slightly to create a tapered effect.

For her tutorial, Bianca used Wet n Wild’s MegaLiner Liquid Eyeliner ($3) in black. As an alternative, you can also try Sephora’s Long-Lasting 12 HR Wear Eye Liner ($12) which currently has great reviews on the beauty site.

The smart technique was later shared by Huda Kattan on Instagram, where it received over one million views. While this looks like a foolproof method we’re eager to try, we definitely recommend using the bobby pin with caution as it can get sharp once the plastic ends are removed.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/How-Apply-Cat-Eye-Using-Bobby-Pin-43529411

Share

More Celebrity News: