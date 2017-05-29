You’ll Never Buy Ground Beef Again Once You Learn This Hack

Leave it to America’s Test Kitchen to come up with the best burger-making technique. It begins with freshly ground meat. I’ve never attempted to grind my own meat before, as I don’t have a meat grinder, but this recipe doesn’t require one! All you need is a food processor. Cubes of meat and butter are frozen before being pulsed in a processor until “rice-like.” It amazed me how easy and mess-free this method really is. Since the meat is frozen, it doesn’t turn gummy and stick to the sides of the processor. I hesitated seasoning the burgers with so much salt, but ATK’s measurements are foolproof.

For the holiday weekend, my dad and I threw these burgers on the grill for five minutes and they cooked through. If you’re more of a medium-rare kind of fan, I would even suggest cooking them three to four minutes. “You can always throw a burger back on the grill,” my dad wisely advised.

The flavor of this burger is unbeatable. The butter keeps the meat moist while charring the exterior. Salt and pepper is really all you need to draw out the flavor of the beef. We dressed ours up the classic way, with ketchup, pickles, tomato, and lettuce on a sesame bun, but the topping combos are unlimited. I definitely plan on making this my go-to burger recipe.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/America-Test-Kitchen-Burger-Recipe-41861366

