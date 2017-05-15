You Can Practically Feel the Love in These Celebrity Mother’s Day Snaps

Sunday marked Mother’s Day, and stars rang in the holiday by sharing sweet family photos and messages for their loved ones on Instagram. John Legend, who is currently on his Darkness and Light tour, took a moment to pen wife Chrissy Teigen a touching message and also give a shout-out to baby Luna’s grandmothers, Vilailuck Teigen and Phyllis Stephens. Reese Witherspoon shared a precious family photo and wrote a note about the joys of being a mother, while Amy Schumer paid tribute to both her real mom and movie mom Goldie Hawn. Read on to see how even more stars celebrated the special day.

43467896

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Celebrity-Instagrams-Mother-Day-2017-43533325

Share

More Celebrity News: