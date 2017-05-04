It’s May 4th! Which means extra strong currents of Jedi good vibes are flowing through the universe, because it is Star Wars Day.

Pets across the world are picking up on these Star Wars vibrations and showing off their best looks inspired by a galaxy far, far away on social media.

There are Wookie dogs, Yoda cats and even a few pup Princess Leias, who are not shy about pronouncing their love for the cinematic franchise. And, it turns out, plenty of your favorite Instagram celebrity pets are proud Star Wars fanatics, too.

For some of these cuties, looking like a creature from Endor or Han Solo’s right-hand Wookie isn’t a choice, but part of their everyday appearance.

Others who weren’t born with an intergalactic look still joined in on the May the 4th celebration, with a little help from the wardrobe department.

Of course, this is an opportune moment to also remember one of our favorite Star Wars animals: Adam Driver cat.

We bet this rescue feline that has an uncanny resemblance to the man behind the Kylo Ren mask is having an out of this world Star Wars Day, and we hope you are too. May the force be with you!

Via: http://people.com/pets/wookie-dogs-and-yoda-cats-15-pets-who-look-like-star-wars-characters/

