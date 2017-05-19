Why MAFS’ Ashley Petta Found It ‘Hurtful’ That New Husband Anthony D’Amico Would ‘Sacrifice Her Safety’

Married at First Sight is back! On season 5 of Kinetic Content’s hit social experiment show, three couples meet for the first time at the altar just minutes before exchanging vows. The newlyweds (whose wedding portraits were taken by Mike Staff Productions) are alternating each week blogging exclusively about the ups and down of marriage for PEOPLE. Check back after every episode for the latest in their road to (possibly) happily ever after! This week’s blog comes from Anthony D’Amico, a 33-year-old sales and marketing professional who’s ready for kids, and Ashley Petta, a 30-year-old restaurant manager who’s been single for the past two years.

ASHLEY’S TAKE

I would say that our honeymoon was a success. We had a ton of fun and really got to know each other. I was sad to leave but also anxious to get home and find out what real life with Anthony would be like.

Coming home didn’t go very smooth, though. The airline lost all of our luggage. Anthony got his back the next day, but I wasn’t so lucky. Try getting camera ready without any makeup or hair stuff! I did my best to stay calm, but I really thought all my stuff was gone for good! Thankfully, they ended up finding it a week later. I guess my luggage just wanted another week in the Bahamas!

I was excited to show Anthony my apartment. I think you can learn a lot about a person by seeing how they live. We have already established that I don’t cook. My kitchen had a lot of cabinet space that I wasn’t using, so it only made sense to use the cabinets for shoe storage! When you live in a big city where rent is ridiculously high and the space you get for your money is tiny, you have to get creative with storage! I knew once Anthony and I got a place together, I was probably going to have to find a new place to store my shoes!

Before showing Anthony my apartment, I already knew that it wouldn’t work for us because it was barely big enough for just me.

I really liked Anthony’s apartment. I would have definitely lived there if he didn’t have a roommate. My bed is way more comfortable and he had holes in his sheets, so it was definitely time for some new bedding, but overall his place was really nice and clean! I just don’t think it would have been very nice to ask his roommate to move out. His lease was almost up anyway, so it only made sense to find a new place.

Finding a new spot with Anthony wasn’t very difficult. There were obviously things that we both wanted in a new place. Anthony wanted an in-unit washer and dryer, a nice kitchen and a neutral location. All I wanted was a parking space. I was basically willing to live anywhere in the city as long as I had my own parking spot.

Let me explain … I work nights and I don’t typically get home until after 3 a.m. Street parking can be extremely difficult in Chicago, especially at three in the morning when most people are already home. Without a designated spot, I could end up having to park several blocks away. Chicago is not the safest city and I don’t feel comfortable walking the streets alone at that time in the morning!

It did really bother me that Anthony couldn’t understand why parking is an absolute must for me. I wouldn’t want him parking far and walking alone at that time, so it was a little hurtful that he was okay sacrificing my safety for the things he wanted. I was ready and willing to compromise on anything else except that.

The second place we looked at was much better anyway. The views were absolutely amazing. We could see the Chicago river from our bedroom! It was also right off of Michigan Avenue and we both ended up with our very own designated parking spots … so it all worked out!

ANTHONY’S TAKE

I did not want to leave the honeymoon, but by the same token, I couldn’t wait to start going through all the normal things that married couples do. I wanted to start looking for a place and creating a life for ourselves.

When Ashley and I started looking for a place to live, it was a little hectic because it was SO quick — literally right after the honeymoon. The first thing that we had to do was really figure out what were the most important things for us to have in the place that we were moving into. It was amazing to see that Ashley and I were both on the same page with just about everything. We both wanted in-unit laundry, a nice kitchen and enough space for both of us. With Ashley and I working on opposite sides of Chicago, there was some difficulty finding the perfect middle ground in order for us not to really add too much time to our daily commutes.

Parking was another thing we had to look at. I have lived in Chicago for eight years and have always had street parking available to me. I came to find out that Ashley has always had a designated parking spot. Initially, when Ashley told me this, I didn’t know why it was so important for her to have this parking spot until she told me that a few nights a week, she comes home at 3 a.m. That was the game changer for me. There was no way I wanted her looking for street parking that late at night and then having to walk a far distance (that late) if she couldn’t find anything close.

Since most of our wants aligned, I knew we would be able to find a place pretty quickly.

As for her boots in the cupboards, this was so hilarious; I’ve never seen this method of storage before with any of my friends. It really just told me that she didn’t have enough closet room to put the shoes. Space in Chicago comes at a premium, so I thought it was very inventive of her to create extra space for herself. It was a totally different approach to the space issue than I’ve ever seen in the past. I just have one question: where are my pots, pans and dry goods going to go if the shoes are there??

