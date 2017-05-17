Who’s Staying on Once Upon a Time? Here’s the Season 7 Cast
Once Upon a Time is going in a completely different direction for its seventh season, and while it’s all very exciting, it means that a bunch of regular cast members are leaving. Jennifer Morrison was the first to announce her departure, followed by Rebecca Mader, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Jared Gilmore, and Emilie de Ravin. That leaves a handful of familiar faces plus two newly introduced ones. It’s also not the end for the cast members who have left; Morrison is under contract to appear in one episode of season seven, and Goodwin told Entertainment Weekly that “of course I (and we) will be back” for the series finale. Until then, here are the people who we’ll be seeing the most of in season seven.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Once-Upon-Time-Season-7-Cast-43545581