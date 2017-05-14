What 1 Little Boy With Autism Got Right With His “Early” Mother’s Day Card

A post shared by Stephanie Tait (@thejoyparade) on May 10, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

When Stephanie Tait’s little boy came home from school, he excitedly ran up the stairs to find her. Aidan explained that although he knew that it wasn’t Mother’s Day just yet, he still wanted Stephanie to open up her present right then.

Stephanie obliged and was given a handwritten card. Although most moms would treasure a heartfelt note, this sweet surprise had even more meaning for Stephanie. “This little boy, who struggles SO much with writing anything longer than two to three words before hand fatigue, fine motor skill issues, and trouble with focus cause his little body to be overcome with so much frustration? He wrote me a card,” Stephanie shared on Instagram. “Every single word is legible, which required enormous effort and determination on his part.”

After Stephanie read the note, Aidan eagerly pointed out a drawing on the front of the card explaining that it was a picture of him with a Minecraft diamond sword and shield. “It says ‘mom’ because you always protect me like a shield. Like when you do magic earmuffs for me on my ears because all the sounds are hurting my brain,” Stephanie recounted.

Aiden signed his card with, “Your Beloved, Aidan Robert Tait,” and these simple words hit home for Stephanie. “Oh little boy you have no idea how right you are,” she wrote. “You’re my beloved, my heart and soul, and you are still my biggest hero.”

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Boy-Autism-Mother-Day-Card-43526336

