Whaboom! Rachel Lindsay’s Already Falling For One of Her ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants & It’s Only Week 1

The countdown is over, and Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette is finally here! Wooo! The historic season began with quite the bang as America was introduced to the Bachelorette’s most diverse cast — they definitely did not disappoint – and even got to know Ms. Lindsay a little better. (She’s just so likeable – even Chris Harrison said so) Not only that, but the premiere episode was filled with shocking/jaw-dropping/awkward/ “did he just say that” moments! And I’m not just talking about the typically strange limo arrivals. So without further ado, here are this week’s most shocking Bachelorette moments!

1. There was a mini season 21 Bachelor reunion! Before meeting the 31 guys who would be vying for her heart, Rach got a little advice from a few of her Bachelor besties – including Corinne!

2. Rachel got a scary warning about one of her contestants! Unfortunately, not all good news came out of Rachel’s catch-up time with her fellow Bachelor alums as Whitney revealed that Sarah, a contestant from their season of The Bachelor, knows Demario, of Rach’s 31 suitors, from mutual friends in college and said his intentions with Rachel might not be pure. (That’s definitely going to come back up later in the season!)

3. There was also a contestant who goes by the name, “tickle monster” and he was not only tickling Rachel.

4. Rachel found out that she was a camp counselor to one of her contestants! #Awkward

5. Rachel revealed she doesn’t like chocolate (Yes, that counts as shocking)! When Peter (who turned out to be one of the leading contestants of the night) had his one-on-one time with Rachel he tried to give her a gift of chocolate but Rachel said she wasn’t a fan.

6. The Dallas lawyer engaged in the most passionate first-night kiss in Bachelor history! Rachel’s hot and heavy smooch with chiropractor Bryan was so good that she not only gave him the first impression rose, she admitted that she already felt a major connection with him.

7. A guy continuously growled in Rachel’s ear, and it was surprisingly even more awkward than it sounds!

8. A feud is already brewing! Blake E. isn’t a fan of Lucas (Mr. Whaboom, which we’ll get to later) and he let him know it! Not only did he pull Lucas aside to question his intentions with Rachel, he also made it clear that he was on a mission to prove that Lucas was not there for love.

9. A contestant brought a life-size doll and Rachel wasn’t having it! (Can you blame her?) After admitting that she’s scared of dolls she basically told him to get rid of his prop.

10. A man actually came on the show with the occupational title of, “Whaboom” and got a rose! Despite spending the entire first night showing, not telling, exactly what “Whaboom” means – he basically annoyed all the guys with a megaphone and a strange head flip while simultaneously screaming “whaboom” – the 30-year-old seemed to make somewhat of a good impression on Rachel as he made it through the first rose ceremony. #MegaShocker

The Bachelorette returns Monday, May 29, on ABC.

