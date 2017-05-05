We’ve Got Zero Problems With This Awesome Chance the Rapper Makeup Look

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on May 26, 2016 at 9:10pm PDT

Chance the Rapper is stealing our hearts with his incredible music, infectious personality, and adorable snaps of his daughter, Kensli. He’s moved people everywhere because of his generosity and even inspired one Reddit user’s makeup look.

Reddit user Czareen created an awesome cut-crease eye shadow look based on Chance’s album Coloring Book. For the colorful beauty look, Czareen used a variety of affordable products, so if you’ve got tickets to see Chance soon, you can try to re-create it yourself for his concert. Czareen used Elf Shadow Lock Primer ($2) on her lids and then applied shades from the Coastal Scents 252 Ultimate Palette ($25) to mimic the colors on the album cover. She finished the look with Black Radiance Waterproof Liquid Liner ($4), Kiss Ritzy Lashes ($4), and Maybelline The Falsies Mascara ($7).

We think she really captured the color palette of the album cover and couldn’t be more impressed! We hope to see more from this talented Reddit user in the future, but in the meantime, check out her Chance look — because it’s all we’ve got.

Chance the Rapper inspired look. CCW! from MakeupAddiction

