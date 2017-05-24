Watch Mark Zuckerberg Visit the Harvard Dorm Room Where He Started Facebook 13 Years Ago

Mark Zuckerberg headed back to where it all started.

The Facebook founder, 33, took his followers on a tour of the Harvard dorm room where he famously started the social media site — and live-streamed the visit on Facebook (of course).

“This is my first time being back here since I left 13 years ago. It has been a place where a lot of really special things happened in my life,” Zuckerberg says in the video.

Joined by wife Priscilla Chan (the pair met at the Ivy League school), the tech mogul shares that while much of the furniture in room H33 in the university’s Kirkland House has been moved around, the desk is in the same spot as it was when he sat down and created “thefacebook” in 2004.

“This is where my desk was and this is literally where I sat and I had my little laptop here,” he explains. “This is kind of where it happened.”

Zuckerberg dropped out of school to move to Silicon Valley and build the company, but he is slated to give a commencement address at Harvard on Thursday — and finally receive an honorary degree.

Zuckerberg isn’t the only start to take a college trip down memory lane.

Reese Witherspoon recently knocked on the door of her old college room at Stanford to surprise the students currently residing there.

“Surprise! While re-visiting @Stanford, I popped by my old dorm room…. and met its newest tenant, Caitlyn!” Witherspoon captioned an Instagram photo. “She was so nice; she even welcomed me in!”

