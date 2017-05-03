WATCH: Gwen Stefani Performs for First Time Following Ruptured Eardrum

Gwen Stefani is all fixed following her eardrum injury — and she’s belting out “Fix You.”

The singer, 47, was back on stage during Tuesday’s The Voice top 11 results show as she sang Coldplay’s 2005 hit single with her Team Gwen contestants, Brennley Brown and Hunter Plake.

Last week, Stefani was forced to bow out of her scheduled headlining performance at the annual Keep Memory Alive: Power of Love Gala on Apr. 28, after rupturing her eardrum on Apr. 25.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that although the mother of three sought medical attention at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, she was not admitted.

Stefani’s boyfriend and fellow Voice coach, Blake Shelton, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on Monday that she would be performing on Tuesday’s show. “She’s getting better. She’s doing good, she’s tough,” the country crooner, 40, explained, adding that Stefani’s injury happened when she boarded an airplane with a head cold.

Her ear ruptured “once she got up to a certain altitude,” he recalled. “Something like that is just slow. I mean pop – blow your eardrum out — I don’t even know how that happens. But I don’t know how it heals either. But, she says she can hear now. She’ll be all right.”

