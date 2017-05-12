WATCH: Do Joe Jonas and Nicki Minaj Steal a Smooch in DNCE’s New ‘Kissing Strangers’ Video?

Will they or won’t they?!

DNCE released its music video for new single “Kissing Strangers” on Friday, and frontman Joe Jonas cozies up to feature artist Nicki Minaj in the streamy clip.

During the video for the funk-infused jam, Jonas and bandmates Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless crash a house party for some spin the bottle and seven minutes in heaven action before hitting up a dive bar, where they rock out with Minaj. (Watch through the 2:48 minute mark to see if Jonas, 27, and the rapper, 34, lock lips!)

Both Jonas and Minaj are no strangers to sexy visuals. The Guess underwear spokesmodel has stripped down with models for many a DNCE video, from Ashley Graham (“Toothbrush”) to Charlotte McKinney (“Body Moves”). Meanwhile, the rap queen’s twerk-tastic 2014 “Anaconda” video is a modern classic. And Joe isn’t the first Jonas Brother with whom Minaj has collaborated: She and Nick, 24, teamed up for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack cut “Bom Bidi Bom.”

DNCE released “Kissing Strangers” — another follow-up to breakout hit “Cake by the Ocean” — last month and performed the single live at the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards in N.Y.C. May 6. Minaj, who recently broke the record for most Hot 100 hits by a female artist with new single “No Frauds,” will perform at the Billboard Music Awards May 21.

