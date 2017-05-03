Victoria Beckham Ices Out Mel B, In The Midst Of Her Divorce Drama

In the midst of a scandalous and very public divorce, Mel B has been buoyed by support from her fellow Spice Girls, sources say — except for one. Victoria “Posh” Beckham “hasn’t reached out to Mel at all,” dishes an insider, “not even flowers or a text. It’s been crickets.” The former bandmates have clashed over Victoria’s lack of interest in a reunion tour, and she “thought Stephen [Belafonte, Mel's ex] was bad news from the get-go,” says the source. “Now she sees no upside in rekindling a friendship with Mel and getting pulled into the divorce drama. It’s really petty — and it’s going to backfire, because the other girls, and their mutual friend Simon Cowell, are livid with her.”

