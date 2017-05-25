TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?

Image Source: CBS

We are smack in the middle of the exciting, sometimes heartbreaking, time of the year when TV shows are either given the green light for a new season or axed forever — until the reboot eventually gets underway in 2036. Take a look to see what fates have been decided, and if the show you’re looking for isn’t on this list yet, check our 2016 scorecard.

What’s Been Renewed

CBS

Code Black: The medical drama lives to see another season.

Elementary: The Sherlock-inspired drama will return.

The Amazing Race: As if you had any doubt that this competition series would be back!

Law & Order: SVU: Season 19 is on the way!

The Big Bang Theory: The hugely popular series will be back for at least two more seasons.

Blue Bloods: The family drama will return for season eight.

Hawaii Five-0: Season eight is on the way.

Life in Pieces: The 30-minute family comedy will be back for season three.

Madam Secretary: Another season of Tea Leoni’s drama is coming.

Mom: Anna Faris and Allison Janney will return.

NCIS: Los Angeles: The spinoff will be back for season nine.

NCIS: New Orleans: Scott Bakula’s spinoff is also returning.

Scorpion: The tech drama has earned a fourth season.

Bull: Season two is on the way!

Kevin Can Wait: CBS wants another season of Kevin James’s sitcom.

MacGyver: The reboot lives to see another season.

Man With a Plan: Matt LaBlanc is a man with a job for another year.

Superior Donuts: The new series has gotten a second season.

Survivor: Lucky season 35 is on the way.

60 Minutes: Of course, the veteran news series will return.

48 Hours: The investigative show will also be back.

Criminal Minds: The procedural will get a 13th season.

NBC

This Is Us: NBC has greenlit the show for seasons two and three.

The Good Place: We will be getting season two of Bell’s comedy.

Superstore: The comedy will return for a third season.

Blindspot: Season three is on the way.

Timeless: After being saved from cancellation, the drama will be returning for a second season.

ABC

Once Upon a Time: The fantasy drama will come back for season seven.

Modern Family: The Emmy winner will return for seasons nine AND 10.

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14 is on the way.

Scandal: Olivia Pope and company will return for season seven.

How to Get Away With Murder: Shonda Rhimes’s TGIT will stay intact another year!

The Middle: The family comedy has been renewed for season nine.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: The Marvel property will come back for season five.

American Housewife: The freshman drama will get a second season.

Designated Survivor: The political drama with Kiefer Sutherland will get another shot.

Black-ish: The family sitcom will get another season.

Fox

New Girl: The Zooey Deschanel comedy has been granted one final season.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The comedy is coming back for another season.

The Exorcist: Shockingly, Fox renewed the show for season two.

Gotham: The Batman-inspired tale will return.

Last Man on Earth: Will Forte’s smart comedy will be back.

The Mick: Kaitlin Olson will be back with a second season of the comedy.

Lethal Weapon: Fox has renewed the action-packed drama for round two.

Empire: The hip-hop drama has been renewed for a fourth season.

So You Think You Can Dance: Fox’s competitive dance show is coming back for season 14.

Lucifer: The drama is getting a third season.

The CW

iZombie: The series will return for season four!

The Originals: The spinoff will continue without its TVD predecessor.

The 100: The CW has renewed the series for a fifth season.

Riverdale: The Archie reboot was granted a second season.

Supergirl: The DC show was handed an early season three renewal.

The Flash: The speedster will return for a fourth season.

Arrow: Oliver and his merry band of vigilantes will come back for season six.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season three is on the way.

Jane the Virgin: Jane will return for season four.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The Golden Globe-winner is coming back for season three.

Supernatural: And finally, the Winchester brothers will be back for a 13th round.

Netflix

Stranger Things: The megahit will return on Halloween.

The OA: The sci-fi show will return for season two.

Love: Judd Apatow’s romantic comedy series has scored a third season.

A Series of Unfortunate Events: The show will be back for a second season.

Grace and Frankie: Season four is on the way, and Lisa Kudrow has joined the cast!

Showtime

The Affair: The sexy series is coming back for a fourth season.

Freeform

The Fosters: The show has been picked up for a fifth season.

FX

Baskets: The comedy will be back with season three.

American Horror Story: The popular show has been renewed through season nine.

Taboo: FX and BBC have ordered a second season of Tom Hardy’s dark drama.

HBO

Silicon Valley: Another season is coming our way.

Veep: No surprise here; the Emmy-winning comedy will return.

Westworld: HBO’s breakout hit has been renewed for a second season.

Divorce: Sarah Jessica Parker’s NYC-set series will be back for season two.

Insecure: HBO has also renewed Issa Rae’s comedy for season two.

Ballers: Dwayne Johnson’s show will return for season three this Summer.

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Larry David has agreed to do a ninth season.

Crashing: Season two of Pete Holmes’s comedy series is on the way.

Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale: The critically acclaimed adaptation is returning for season two.

The Mindy Project: The show has been renewed for a sixth and final season.

The Path: Hulu has renewed the cult drama for a third season.

Amazon

Mozart in the Jungle: Amazon has renewed its critical hit for season four.

Red Oaks: Amazon announced that Red Oaks’s third season will be its last.

AMC

The Night Manager: A second season of the miniseries is in “early development.”

Fear the Walking Dead: AMC has greenlit a fourth season, with new showrunners.

SyFy

12 Monkeys: The time-travel series will return for a fourth and final season.

The Magicians: Season three is incoming.

CMT

Nashville: The resuscitated drama will come back for a sixth season on CMT.

IFC

Brockmire: IFC has ordered season two of the half-hour comedy.

Portlandia: The quirky comedy is getting one final season.

What’s Been Canceled



Image Source: The CW

Fox

Scream Queens: Ryan Murphy’s horror-comedy is over after two seasons.

Making History: The time-travel comedy is history.

Son of Zorn: The live-action/cartoon hybrid is done after one season.

APB: The futuristic cop drama starring Justin Kirk is dead in the water.

Pitch: After one season, Fox is pulling the plug on this sports drama.

Rosewood: Two seasons in, and Fox is done.

Sleepy Hollow: Fox is calling it quits after four seasons.

ABC

The Real O’Neals: After two seasons, the show is over.

Dr. Ken: Ken Jeong’s medical comedy is history.

Imaginary Mary: Viewers didn’t tune in for Jenna Elfman’s show, and now they never will.

American Crime: Though critically acclaimed, the anthology drama is through.

Secrets and Lies: After a solid first season, rating dipped in season two and ABC has canceled the drama.

The Catch: The sexy crime thriller is no more.

Last Man Standing: Tim Allen’s show has been canceled.

Time After Time: After five episodes, ABC has pulled the low-rated drama.

NBC

The Blacklist: Redemption: NBC has pulled the plug on the spinoff.

Powerless: The superhero comedy is officially done.

Emerald City: We hardly got to know this Wizard of Oz adaptation before it was canceled.

CBS

The Odd Couple: CBS is calling it quits after three seasons.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders: Say goodbye to the Criminal Minds spinoff.

The Great Indoors: Will Arnett’s comedy is over after a single season.

2 Broke Girls: After six seasons, CBS canceled the comedy.

Doubt: CBS pulled Katherine Heigl’s legal drama after just two episodes.

The CW

Frequency: The time-travel drama failed to catch on after one season.

No Tomorrow: The CW also axed this whimsical romantic drama.

FX

Man Seeking Woman: The show has been canceled after three brilliant (but low-rated) seasons.

Disney Channel

Girl Meets World: The reboot was the first show of 2017 to get a cancellation slip.

OWN

Love Thy Neighbor: OWN canceled the Tyler Perry-produced show.

For Better or Worse: This show, also from Perry, is ending with its current season.

WGN

Outsiders: After two seasons, the drama has been shut down.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/What-TV-Shows-Have-Been-Cancelled-Renewed-2017-42956189

Share

More Celebrity News: