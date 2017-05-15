Trump Reveals the Real Reason He Fired James Comey in This SNL Skit
Nobody plays Donald Trump better than Alec Baldwin. The 59-year-old comedian returned to Saturday Night Live this week to mock President Trump’s recent interview with NBC’s Lester Holt. In the five-minute skit, Baldwin as Trump finally reveals the real reason he fired former FBI Director James Comey. Watch the video above to hear his answer, which earns him an Anderson Cooper eye roll (as played by comedian Alex Moffat).
