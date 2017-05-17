Traveling This Summer? Try 1 of These 10 Destination-Specific Fragrances

Every year, around this time, I’m planning my Summer travel with family and friends. I’ve found one of my favorite parts of prepping and packing for these weekends is choosing the perfect fragrance to wear on the trip. It begins the holiday before I hit the road as I imagine where I’ll be and what I’ll be doing. I think about which fragrance best suits my mood and location. Not only will I get the enjoyment of wearing the fragrance while I’m there, but the scent memories will also live with me long after the trip is over.

During the Summer months, I suggest choosing fragrances that are light and airy and not applying too much scent, as the warmth of our bodies can also diffuse the scent a bit more. Here, I’ve chosen some of my favorite weekend getaways and paired the perfect fragrance for Summer 2017.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Lisa-Hoffman-Summer-Travel-Fragrances-43541813

