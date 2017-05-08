Tom Daley Marries Longtime Boyfriend Dustin Lance Black

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are officially married, BBC reports. The couple, who got engaged in October 2015, tied the knot during an intimate ceremony on Saturday at the Bovey Castle Hotel on Dartmoor National Park in Devon, England, about 30 miles from Tom’s hometown in Plymouth. The 22-year-old Olympic diver first started dating the 42-year-old Oscar-winning screenwriter in the Summer of 2013, shortly before he came out as bisexual on YouTube. “My life changed massively when I met someone, and they make me feel so happy, so safe, and everything just feels great,” he said in the video. “That someone is a guy. It did take me by surprise a little bit.” Congrats to the happy couple!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Tom-Daley-Married-2017-43510132

Share

More Celebrity News: