This Is What Nars’s New Orgasm Lipstick Looks Like on Diverse Skin Tones

Before there were viral Peach Palettes, there was Nars Orgasm blush. The shimmery pink-peach shade is probably the most famous blush — ever! — and it’s known to look good on just about everyone. Plus, it gives you that post-romp “afterglow” look.

This Summer, the iconic shade is expanding its empire (there’s already a multiuse stick, lip gloss, and liquid illuminator in the hue) to include liquid blush and a lipstick. Here, we’re going to discuss the latter.

While Orgasm Lipstick doesn’t launch until May 15 ($28), we got advance samples to test. The formula is just as creamy and nourishing as other Nars lipsticks, and it’s decently longwear and pigmented.

But would it be like the sisterhood of the traveling lipstick and complement most complexions? Four POPSUGAR editors — with skin tones ranging from pale to dark — swiped on the shimmery peach-pink to see if it’s as universally flattering as its sister powder blush. Keep reading for our reviews!

