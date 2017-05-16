This Is Us, Will & Grace, and More: NBC’s Highly Anticipated Fall TV Schedule Is Here

Fall might seem far away right now, but the cozy season and all of the exciting TV shows it brings with it will be here before you know it. If you’re an especially big fan of NBC’s lineup, we have good news: the network has released its Fall schedule! If you want to know when exactly you’ll be sobbing through episodes of This Is Us or singing along to The Voice, as well as which new shows to keep an eye out for (marked with an asterisk), we’ve got you covered.

MONDAY

8 p.m. — The Voice

10 p.m. — The Brave*

TUESDAY

8 p.m. — The Voice

9 p.m. — Superstore

9:30 p.m. — The Good Place

10 p.m. — Chicago Fire

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. — The Blacklist

9 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU

10 p.m. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8 p.m. — Will & Grace

8:30 p.m. — Great News

9 p.m. — This Is Us

10 p.m.— Law & Order: True Crime — The Menendez Murders*

FRIDAY

8 p.m. — Blindspot

9 p.m. — Taken

10 p.m. — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8 p.m. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10 p.m. — Saturday Night Live (encores)

SUNDAY

7 p.m. — Football Night in America

8:20 p.m. — Sunday Night Football

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/NBC-Fall-TV-Schedule-2017-43540790

