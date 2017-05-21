This Indonesian Bride Wore the Most “Liked” Wedding Dress on Instagram

Indonesian bride Intan Azzahra and her groom, Zendhy Zaen, had a wedding fit for a prince and princess. The couple aren’t technically royals, but that didn’t stop them from throwing an extravagant wedding where the bride had not one but two Cinderella-esque wedding gowns. The bride’s Cinderella gown caused a major social media frenzy, garnering over 200,000 “likes” on Instagram — that makes it the most “liked” wedding dress ever.

For her first dress, Intan wore a custom creation by Indonesian designer Ivan Gunawan, featuring delicate beading on the sleeves and bodice and a train made of soft cascading tulle and more beads. Like a royal, Intan even wore a bejeweled pearl crown to complete her look. But she didn’t stop there.

Later on, she changed into a fiery-red gown that — if possible — was pouffier than her first. The design flared out at the shoulders, and layers of feathers trailed all the way down her dress. She, of course, accessorized with a second gold crown, and her guests were in red and gold, too. Read on to see all of the bride’s looks from every angle.

