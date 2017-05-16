This Cafe Is Dedicated Entirely to Marshmallows and We’re Already in Love

Marshmallow lovers, get ready to add this new cafe to your travel bucket list.

Chicagoans and owners of XO Marshmallow Lindzi Shanks and Kat Connor will be opening their very own cafe dedicated to the sugary treat after successfully raising enough funds on Kickstarter. Set to open in early June, the shop, which will be located in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood, will feature several flavors of marshmallows, an espresso bar, s’mores station and specialty marshmallow desserts like rice crispy treats. The menu will also offer other unique creations like taco s’mores, marshmallow cones and unicorn hot chocolate.

The duo says they were offered a retail space to take their online shop to life and needed $6,500 by May 15 in order to open the shop’s doors to customers. So far 134 people have backed the campaign and have pledged a total of $9,524 and counting.

In order to purchase a custom neon sign for their 700 sq.-ft. cafe, their new goal is $10,000 by May 22 — with the promise to also release passion fruit marshmallows if the goal is met.

If all of this entices you, feel free to donate to their campaign and keep the dream alive.

