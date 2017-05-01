This Bride’s Purple Hair and Crystal Tiara Give Us Ultimate Mermaid Vibes

Get ready for major mermaid-bride inspiration. This styled wedding shoot was inspired by photographer Johanna Dye’s love for the beach and the model’s purple hair. To play up the theme, they included pretty crystal details on the tiara and ring. And in case the purple sunset wasn’t enough to emulate mermaid vibes, the couple got into the ocean for some salty kisses. See the awesome photos!

