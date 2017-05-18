This “Bon Appétit” Dance Routine Will Help You Forget All About Katy Perry’s Gross Video

Katy Perry recently released the disgusting video for her new song, “Bon Appétit,” and if you lost your appetite while watching it, this seductive dance routine by choreographer Kyle Hanagami will help cleanse your palate. Kyle is the genius behind your favorite Ed Sheeran dance performance, so you know this is going to be good. Watch the video above now.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Katy-Perry-Bon-Appetit-Dance-Video-43548223

