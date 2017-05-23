This $8 E.L.F. Lotion Will Make Your Skin Strobed on a Budget

Everyone talks about “glowing” and looking “dewy” in the Summer, but if you’re not sure that’s your jam (hey, you like a matte face!), then try it with E.L.F.’s new Beautifully Bare Natural Glow Lotion. The $8 strobing cream just launched and it gives you that candlelit look.

It’s a lightweight lotion featuring micro shimmering pearls to highlight in a subtle way. Those looking for a seriously bright strobe should check these creams out. The soft, shimmery E.L.F. lotion can be worn alone, under foundation, mixed with moisturizer, or on certain spots on top of foundation (like tops of cheekbones).

It also offers skincare benefits, like aloe and vitamin E, as well as antioxidants such as grape and orange extract. Like other E.L.F. products, it’s free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. We bet its the best lunch money spent this month!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/ELF-Beautifully-Bare-Natural-Glow-Lotion-43563584

