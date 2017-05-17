These $18 Room Sprays Will Bring Disney’s Magic Into Your Home

You know how Tinker Bell sprinkles pixie dust over things to make them fly? Well, consider the new Spireside room sprays your own personal pixie dust; all you need to do is spritz one in your room to instantly transport yourself to the Disney theme parks! Each spray is inspired by a different ride, attraction, or dish from Disneyland or Walt Disney World, and at $18 each, they’re a relatively affordable way to enjoy the Disney magic without a park ticket.

40079701

While Spireside only offers five scents of the spray at present, the company offers a wide variety of Disney-inspired candles that may soon inspire sprays. Read on to see which five nostalgic scents you can buy for your home, then let us know which others you’d like to see . . . err, sniff. Personally, we’re leaning toward Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean ride scents — which is great news, because Spireside told POPSUGAR that their Haunted Manor and The Black Pearl candle scents will soon be available as sprays!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Disney-Park-Scented-Spireside-Room-Sprays-43542581

Share

More Celebrity News: