The Walking Dead’s Christian Serratos Announces the Birth of Her Baby on Mother’s Day

The Walking Dead‘s Christian Serratos is a mom! On Sunday, the actress announced the exciting news with a sweet snap of her little one on Instagram. “Happy Mothers Day from little W and me!” she wrote, not specifying the baby’s sex and name. This marks the first child for Christian and her partner, David Boyd. Congrats to the happy pair!

