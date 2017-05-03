The Trailer For 2017′s Most Promising Romantic Comedy Has Arrived

This year’s Sundance Film Festival was rife with exciting debuts, but The Big Sick was the talk of the snowy town. Written by Kumail Nanjiana and wife Emily V. Gordon, the story draws from their own experience falling in love before she suddenly faced a mysterious, life-threatening illness. Nanjiani is playing a version of himself in the movie, opposite Zoe Kazan (as Emily) and Holly Hunter and Ray Romano as Emily’s parents. The buzzy film already made our lists of can’t-miss Summer indies and 2017′s most promising romantic comedies, but now I’m even more excited. The Big Sick opens in limited release on June 23 before expanding into more theaters on July 14.

