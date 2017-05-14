The Secret Behind Panda Express’s Famous Orange Chicken

Arguably the best item at Panda Express is its fried chicken pieces smothered in the famous chili-orange sauce. The Chinese Kitchen shared its homemade version of the recipe with us, which begins by making a “pancake-like batter” to coat the chicken in. Yum! The chicken pieces fry up in six minutes, so this isn’t the most labor-intensive recipe. Serve it up with some steamed rice and stir-fried broccoli for the complete Panda experience. Or wrap everything up in a large tortilla, like the newly released Panda Express Orange Chicken Burrito. We won’t judge!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Panda-Express-Orange-Chicken-Recipe-43526635

