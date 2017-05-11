The Royals Have a Long History of Memorable Bridesmaid Dresses

When Princess Charlotte accompanies her aunt Pippa Middleton down the aisle on May 20, she will be joining a long list of royal bridesmaids that includes her mother, Kate; grandmother Princess Diana; and great-grandmother the queen. In the past century, some fashions have changed forever — goodbye, 1970s frumpy aprons and skull caps — while voluminous skirts and flower crowns have remained remarkably similar, but what will the little princess wear? While we wait, we’ve rounded up all the royal bridesmaid dresses from through the years — from alarmingly flammable-looking fabrics to exquisite Vera Wang, opera gloves to bonnets and floral hoops to peachy pouffes . . .

