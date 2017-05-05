The Royal Carpool: Find Out Just How Far Kate and William Will Be Driving This Fall

Charlotte turns 2! “She’s the one in charge,” says mom Princess Kate. Subscribe now for an look inside the life of a little Princess, and how Kate is changing the royal parenting rules – only in PEOPLE!

When Prince George arrives for his first day at Thomas’s Battersea School in London this fall, his parents will be right there with him.

Prince William and Princess Kate are hoping to drop George off and pick him up from school “as much as possible,” a royal source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

The $23,000-a-year Thomas’s Battersea is about four miles south of the family’s London home, Kensington Palace, and will take about 30 minutes to get to in rush hour traffic.

“Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to have found a school where they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education,” the palace said in a statement after they announced William and Kate’s school plans for George in March.

And Princess Charlotte may also be heading to school soon. George enrolled in at Westacre Montessori School near the family’s country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, in January 2016, when he was two and a half years old. Charlotte could either follow in her big brother’s footsteps come fall, or, like George did, begin next January.

Though Charlotte could attend Thomas’s Battersea as well (it’s co-ed), Louise Livingston, director of training at the Maria Montessori Institute, where many of George’s teachers studied, says that many families who send their first child to a Montessori school want their other children to have that experience, too.

“Most people who put their children in Montessori for their first child would not dream of putting their child anywhere else,” says Livingston. “This is what feels natural.”

