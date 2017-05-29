The New Romantic Comedies That You’ll Actually Want to See This Year

We’ve long been bemoaning the lack of new romantic comedies, but now it’s time to celebrate the ones that are coming. There are a handful of under-the-radar rom-coms coming to the big screen this year, and there will probably be more to add to the list in the coming months. For now, take a look at these eight films with seriously sweet potential. (And if you missed any of last year’s romantic comedies, now is the time to watch them from home!)

42931288

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Romantic-Comedies-2017-43172031

Share

More Celebrity News: