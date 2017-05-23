The Keepers: 6 Theories About What Really Happened to Sister Cathy

If you’ve not already become consumed by the gripping Netflix docu-series The Keepers, you’ve probably begun at least seeing discussions about it on social media . . . and for good reason. The seven-episode docuseries explores the 1969 death of Catholic nun and Baltimore schoolteacher Sister Cathy Cesnik and touches on 20-year-old Joyce Malecki’s murder mere days later. Both slayings remain unsolved today.

To say that the findings in the series are troubling would be an understatement; The Keepers reveals a wide-scale web of corruption, abuse, and collusion within the Catholic church in Baltimore and appears to link local law enforcement to the deliberate mishandling of the case in order to preserve the archdiocese’s reputation.

Editor’s Note: Before you press “play,” be warned. There is an abundance of content in the show that will deeply upset you, but perhaps most horrific is the graphic description of sexual abuse.

After marathoning your way through the series, the question remains: who killed Sister Cathy? While several people of interest are introduced, interviewed, and investigated by amateur sleuths/badasses (and former students of Cesnik’s) Gemma Hoskins and Abbie Schaub, no conclusion about the murder is reached. There is still an active Facebook group run by the two now-retirees and grandmothers, asking for any theories or information pertaining to Sister Cathy’s death.

Since the show’s premiere, a subreddit about the cold case has gained popularity, resulting in even more guesses about whodunnit. Par for the course with anything involving open internet forums, purported explanations for Cathy’s death range from compelling to totally out there. Here are the proposed killers who we think are worth considering — but beware, you’ll only be left with more questions.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Who-Killed-Sister-Cathy-Cesnik-43563505

