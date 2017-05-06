The Huda Beauty Lip Strobes Are Almost Here — See Them in Action

If you’ve been freaking out over the Huda Beauty Lip Strobes, you’re not alone. Huda Kattan has been teasing her new product for weeks now, and we couldn’t wait to get a first look at some swatches. She officially unveiled the products on Instagram, and they did not disappoint.

Her post revealed that the 12 shades will be available in June, and she accompanied the reveal with some swatches on her Instagram story. The shades are ultra shimmery and transform her lipstick from a matte finish to a metallic one. Huda went on to show that you can also use the Lip Strobes as liquid eye shadow and applied the shade Fearless to her lids, creating a gorgeous rosy eye look.

We can’t wait to pick up these versatile products, but the official release date hasn’t been announced yet. We’re hoping that Huda posts even more sneak peeks of the product in the meantime, because we’re eager to see all of the colors in action.

