The Darling Mommy-and-Me Robes Vogue Gave to Victoria Beckham

When Victoria Beckham shared a snap of herself and her daughter Harper wearing Vogue robes, we blurted out an “Aww!” But after a little investigation, we found she might not be the only one who made out with one. Gigi Hadid has rocked the same signature embroidered robe on set, and it looks like Vogue Netherlands has a whole lineup of them available for models on duty, or, err, gifting. Scroll to take another look at the adorable snapshot Victoria shared, and you’ll soon see that this particular robe is quite the prized possession.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Victoria-Beckham-Vogue-Robe-43509134

