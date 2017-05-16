The Cast of This Is Us Surprised Superfans and Oh My God We’re Sobbing

Can’t get through an episode of This Is Us without breaking down into throaty sobs? You might want to steer clear of this video. NBC enlisted a handful of fans to talk about what the show means to them, then they surprised them with Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, and Chrissy Metz. It’s so emotional that even the show’s stars are crying. Why are they just the damn best?! Please watch and let us know how many tears you cried.

