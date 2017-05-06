The Best Type of Bikini, According to a Victoria’s Secret Angel

I first spotted my favorite bikini bottom on a friend of mine. She’s got awesome curves and stands at 5’5″ tall. But me? I’ve got short legs and a petite, slightly athletic frame. I never imagined her suit, complete with ruching at the back, would look good on me. But that’s the thing about Victoria’s Secret’s ruched bikini bottom: it flatters every booty on earth — I swear.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd — a supermodel who’s tried on and posed in countless swimsuits in her career — swears by it too. When I caught up with her during lunch in New York for the launch of the new Dream Angels collection, she called out my beloved bottom:

“For swimsuits, I really like a triangle top and a cheeky bottom. I still have Victoria’s Secret swim that I wear all the time. The suit with the ruching is so good for the butt. Anything that looks good on the butt, I will wear,” Romee told me.

I described the design in detail, just to make sure we were referencing the same piece (we were). Unfortunately, with Victoria’s Secret discontinuing its swim line, the exact bottom is no longer shoppable. But Victoria’s Secret Pink offers four more just like it.

Scroll to see Romee rocking her favorite two-pieces, including a triangle top and cheeky, bootylicious bottom, then shop similar options with ruching detail you’re bound to fall in love with. Trust, Romee and I wouldn’t steer you in the wrong direction.

