The Best Pictures From the MTV Movie Awards Over the Years

The MTV Movie Awards are this weekend, and it might just turn out to be the best show yet. How do we know? Well, it’s combining with TV for the first time ever, so fans of shows like Game of Thrones and Pretty Little Liars will get to vote. Adam DeVine is set to host, and there are already some incredible presenters lined up, including This Is Us’s Milo Ventimiglia and the cast of 13 Reasons Why. Get ready for the big night with a look at some of our favorite photos from all the golden-popcorn ceremonies, including Kristen Stewart sharing the stage with Chris Hemsworth, Cameron Diaz and Victoria Beckham in their younger years, and much more.

