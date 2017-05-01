The 7 Best Sex Positions For a Female Orgasm

There are certain positions every women has in her own arsenal, guaranteed to make her orgasm. Knowing what works for you is a surefire way to make sure you reach your peak. After all, orgasms are no easy feat.

Only 25 percent of women orgasm during intercourse (penetration) alone. In many cases, this has a lot to do (read: almost everything to do) with the clitoris. A lot of women need to have clitoral stimulation to get off. Unfortunately, many sex positions just do not deliver. Luckily, there are some wonderful positions that are both sexy as hell and also prioritize female pleasure. Here are seven of our favorite sex positions for female orgasm that combine penetration with penis or toy and clitoral stimulation.

1. Sit to Stand

How to do it: Fold the top half of your body over the bed, on your back. Have your partner stand behind you and enter you from behind. You can keep your legs on the floor or wrap them around your partner’s waist.

Why we love it: “I truly despise any position that requires work, so sit to stand is my go to. My boyfriend loves it because he doesn’t have to work that hard since he’s standing and thrusting. I like bringing a vibe into it,” says Julie, 25.

2. Doggy style

How to do it: Get on all fours. Have your partner enter you from behind. You can bring a finger vibe to use with one hand for extra stimulation.

Why we love it: “Doggy style allows for you or your partner to reach around and stimulate your clitoris,” says Polly Rodriguez, sex expert and CEO of Unbound.

“Doggy style remains my fave for lots of reasons — there’s something super animalistic about it (I mean obviously hence the name) that just makes me feel dirty in a good way when I’m doing it in this position, and I love that the position lets either my partner or me (or whatever new toy I’m trying out) add some clit stimulation into the mix,” says writer, Danielle Page, 29.

3. Lotus

How to do it: Have your partner sit up on the bed. Lower yourself on top so that you are facing each other. This intimate position let’s you rock back and forth for optimal clitoral stimulation.

Why we love it: “I love how intimate Lotus feels. I can kiss my partner and get a lot of grind-action against my clit. It’s the best, ” Brianna, 31, tells us.

4. Lifted Missionary

How to do it: Lie on your back with your legs open, and put two pillows under your butt. The extra lift will make entering you easier for your partner, and gives you much needed g-spot and clitoral stimulation.

Why we love it: “I love missionary because I love feeling a man on top of me, ” Erin*, 27, tells us.

“When I put a few pillows under my butt, I’m able to align my public bone with my partner’s pelvis, ” says Grace*, 31. “This is called coital alignment technique and it makes for easier orgasm.”

5. Cowgirl

How to do it: Climb on top of your partner like a cowgirl. Mix up your moves between grinding and larger thrusts. You can utilize a finger vibrator over extra clitoral stimulation. This can help make orgasm easier.

Why we love it: [When] you [are] on top, you have more control over clitoral contact and touching yourself),” Rodriguez tells us.

“I like straddling him on the couch while he’s almost kind of slouching, and I can spread my legs wide enough to grind my clit on his pelvis,” says Candice, 23.

6. Flat Doggy

How to do it: Lie on your stomach, legs closed, and have your partner enter you from behind. This take on the classic doggy style position makes orgasm easier by allowing for G-spot stimulation. It also takes pressure off you, as you get to lie down on your stomach and relax.

Why we love it: “Me and my boyfriend are currently loving doggy style, but really low to the bed (like my hips at a very obtuse angle) with my legs closed between his. I like it because I like being able to feel his whole body on top of mine, and doggy is great because he can hit the G-spot. Having my legs closed just makes all the sensations better for both of us because it makes me tighter,” says Gabby, 22.

7. Open-Legged Spoon

How to do it: Instead of lying on your side like you would a classic spoon, lie on your back and spread your legs. Have your partner lie on their side and enter you from below.

Why we love it: “This position is amazing for lazy people like me. I get to just lie back and use a vibrator on my clit, without having to worry about anything else. I also love how sexy I look from this angle with so little effort,” says Maria*, 32. “It’s easy for me to come like this because I know I look great, which makes me feel confident. I know he loves it too, because he gets to just lie there and thrust.”

*Names have been changed to ensure confidentiality.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/love/Best-Sex-Positions-Female-Orgasm-43441010

