TGIT! Inside Shondaland & The World Of ‘HTGAWM’

What is it like being a producer and writer for one of the most watched shows on TV?

A dream come true, according to Tanya Saracho!

In an exclusive interview with OK!, at the Bentonville Film Festival, the Mexican-born television writer dished on how she landed her dream job, writing for ABC’s hit drama, How To Get Away With Murder, and discussed how she’s maneuvered through the entertainment industry as a woman of color.

To see her full interview, click the video above.

