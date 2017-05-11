Take a Drink Every Time Kevin Bacon Says the Word “D*ck” in This Interview

Kevin Bacon stars in the new Amazon series I Love Dick, and has been making the rounds to promote the show before its May 12 debut. On Tuesday, the actor stopped by Today to chat with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb about the project, in which he plays a renowned Texas artist and was required to show full-frontal nudity. During his interview, Kevin went over the f*cking top when talking about the show and probably said the word “d*ck” no less than 15 times during the five-minute video. If this was a drinking game, you’d be sh*tfaced.

